Police arrest woman in Youngstown East Side stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN — A Kendis Circle woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she was arrested about 2:10 a.m. today for stabbing a man in her apartment.

Tanisha Lee, 28, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault.

Police called to her apartment found a man outside bleeding from a stab wound to the side of the head whose throat and shirt were covered in blood.

Reports said he went to the apartment to check on Lee because he had not heard from her in awhile. The two argued and she stabbed him, reports said.

Reports said Lee told police where she hid the knife that was used. The victim declined transport to the hospital, reports said.