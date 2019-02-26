Ownership transfer

LIBERTY

The Pediatric Associates of Youngstown office, 4308 Belmont Ave., is transitioning ownership to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The new primary-care practice will open as Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics, Liberty, on March 5. Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics is a network of 27 pediatric primary-care offices. Patients and their families enjoy benefits such as board-certified pediatricians, convenient office hours – including evenings and weekends at some locations – 24/7 access to their child’s electronic medical records through the MyChart website and mobile app and access to experts if their child has a condition that requires specialized care.

Dr. Khalid Habo will continue caring for pediatric patients at his Poland office location. New patients are welcome. To schedule an appointment at the Liberty office, call 330-759-9670. For information, visit akronchildrens.org/pediatrics.

Help wanted

LIBERTY

Tim Hortons in Liberty on the corner of Belmont Avenue and Goldie Road is seeking more applicants for its team member and management positions before the store’s grand opening March 21. To apply, go to https://thcleveland.com/careers/ and click on “search openings” and click on the “Youngstown” filter.

Free tuition at EGCC

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastern Gateway Community College is offering free tuition to anyone impacted by the Lordstown plant closure March 8 as well as family members of workers affected by the layoffs.

Arthur Daly, vice president at Eastern Gateway Community College, has all the information workers impacted by the Lordstown, and their families, need to take advantage of this opportunity. Contact amanda@remingtonroadgroup.com to set up a time for an interview.

Gas prices up

The average price of gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 14 cents more expensive this week at $2.367 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gas prices increased on the week as much as 15 cents across the Great Lakes and Central states (Ohio, plus 9 cents). The region was just one of two in the country to see refinery use increase indicating some refineries may have finished unplanned maintenance since January due to severe winter weather.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Youngstown was $2.32. At $2.39, the national gas price average is 8 cents more expensive than last week and 12 cents more expensive than last month, yet remains 12 cents cheaper year over year.

Ribbon-cutting

BOARDMAN

Wadsworth Solutions, a multi-divisional organization that provides commercial HVAC service, building automation and security solutions, announced it will open a fourth office in Boardman at 909 Sahara Trail, Unit C. There will be a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the office. Wadsworth Solutions is an independent branch office for Schneider Electric, a multi-national corporation based in France.

