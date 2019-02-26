Ohio company recalls pork products for possible contamination

WASHINGTON — Bellisio Foods, a Jackson, Ohio company, is recalling approximately 173,376 pounds of frozen pork entrée products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass or hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The frozen, not ready-to-eat boneless pork rib patties were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018, to Feb. 15 this year.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package.

These items were shipped to a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Ariz., and retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic extraneous material in the rib-shaped patty. FSIS was notified on Feb. 22.