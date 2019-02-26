UPDATE | Ohio auditor places Niles schools in fiscal emergency

COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber today placed Niles City School District in a state of fiscal emergency after the school district failed to comply with its state-approved financial recovery plan.

On June 14, 2018, the auditor’s office the school district under fiscal watch. Under fiscal watch, the district was required to develop a plan to restore its finances. If the district does not comply with the plan, the auditor's office has statutory authority to place the district in a state of fiscal emergency.

Documentation provided by the Department of Education shows projected deficits in all of the district’s next five fiscal years. That forecast – approved by the Niles Board of Education – confirms the district has not complied with its previously approved plan.

The district will now come under the oversight of a financial planning and supervision commission. Within 120 days of its first meeting, the district must develop a plan to eliminate fiscal emergency conditions. The Auditor of State serves as the “financial supervisor” of the commission.

State Auditor of Ohio today placed the Niles schools in fiscal emergency.

