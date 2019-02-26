Mom of patient who died sues Ohio care center

COLUMBUS (AP) — The family of a patient who died is suing an Ohio care facility where alleged neglect led to criminal charges against employees.

A wrongful-death lawsuit against Whetstone Gardens and Care Center in Columbus was filed Monday over the March 2017 death of 56-year-old James Chandler.

His mother alleges Chandler died because nurses didn’t properly recognize and get treatment for an infected bedsore. She’s seeking at least $25,000 in damages.

A spokesman for Whetstone, Ryan Stubenrauch, says Chandler’s death after a five-day hospital stay wasn’t caused by the care he received at Whetstone.



His death and the alleged neglect of another patient led to charges this month against six Whetstone employees and a contracted nurse practitioner.

The nurse practitioner, assistant nursing director and a unit manager were charged with involuntary manslaughter.