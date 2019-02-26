Mission to end bullying

YOUNGSTOWN

East High School’s Destination Imagination team is on a mission to stop bullying, and is getting classmates involved.

During lunch periods Thursday DI team members will offer T-shirts upon which classmates can paint anti-bullying messages. Lunch periods run from 12:05 p.m. to about 1:30 p.m. There is a limited number of shirts.

Students who decorate shirts will be asked to wear their work to school Friday for a group photo.

All those materials will be submitted as part of the team’s entry in the Project Outreach contest at the DI regional tournament March 16 at Youngstown State University. The team also will present a skit as part of its tournament entry.

Kindergarten registration set

VIENNA

Mathews School District will have kindergarten registration March 4 through 8 at Currie Elementary School, 3306 Ridge Road.

To attend kindergarten, children must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 and have these immunizations: DPT, polio, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B and chicken pox.

To register, bring your child’s birth certificate, immunization records and Social Security card, plus the parent or guardian’s driver’s license or ID, proof of residency and custody papers if applicable. Your child does not need to be present during registration. For information, call 330-637-3500, ext. 1002.

Vindy Talk Radio guests

YOUNGSTOWN

Louie B. Free scheduled guest on his talk show “Brainfood from the Heartland” at 8 a.m. today on Vindy Talk Radio on Vindy.com is Phyllis Ricchiuti, co-founder of the Paula and Anthony Rich Center for the Study and treatment of Autism at Youngstown State University.

She is co-chairwoman of the Mahoning County Medical Society Alliance “All That Glitters” Champagne Luncheon and Fashion Show on April 5 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center in Boardman. Mercy Health is sponsor. Rose Mary Memo is the event’s co-chairwoman. Her devotion to medicine began with her marriage to Dr. Richard Memo, a local urologist, of 50 years.

Another guest is Amanda Watanakunakorn, president of Walnut Grove, whose mission is to provide an all-inclusive playground in Canfield. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Rich Center and Walnut Grove.

Another guest will be Matt Campbell, principal, and Melissa Hackett, creative arts and design teacher, at Mahoning County Career & Technical Center.

Ribbon-cutting

WARREN

The Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League and Rivergate High School will host a ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony of the James “Doc” Pugh Center for Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation at 1:30 p.m. today at Rivergate High School, 458 Franklin St. SE. Pugh was a retired tool and die maker, entrepreneur, community activist and city-council member.