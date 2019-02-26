Medical alarm triggers Youngstown cop response to attack

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman attacked about 3:50 p.m. Monday in her East Indianola Avenue home summoned help by activating her medical alarm.

Police and paramedics were called to the South Side home where they found Richard Phillips, 43, outside. He ran and police caught him after a fence he was trying to climb collapsed and he fell face first into a trailer in a drive in the 300 block of Marion Avenue.

The victim told police she had a protection order against Phillips but she asked him to help her because she is visually impaired. They argued because he accused her of calling his job, reports said.

As she was being attacked, she hit the button on her alarm and when someone answered, she said “Richard,” and that summoned help, reports said.

Phillips is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of domestic violence, violation of a protection order and obstructing official business. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.