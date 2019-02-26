MAHONING COUNTY

Marriage LICENSEs

Gary T. Dombek, 51, of 3377 US Highway 224 W, Willard, and Stacey M. Denovchek, 45, of 2356 Shawnee Trail, Youngstown.

Gregorio Rivera Rodriquez, 42, of 427 Wirt Ave., Youngstown, and Alejandrina Salinas, 44, of same.

Scott R. Gleitman, 30, of 1020 Progress St., Unit M106, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Rachel D.S. Lipkin, 27, of same.

Ryan W. Joyce, 31, of 225 E. Swissvale Ave., Apt. 6, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Gretchen J. Haug, 29, of same.

DOCKET

Briarfield Manor LLC v. Steve Zielinski et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Rhonda L. Parm Lovett et al, order of magistrate.

Chauffers Teamsters Warehousemen and Helpers v. Mahoning County Engineers Office et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Eric N. Locke, sentenced.

State v. Al J. Phillips, pleads guilty.

State v. Ali A. Aftasi Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. William Nickerson, pleads guilty.

State v. Sean Griffin Jr., dismissed.

State v. James Scaggs, pleads guilty.

State v. Drevaune Booth, pleads guilty.

Elizabeth Banks v. BRT Extrusions Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

American Financial Resources Inc. v. Charles A. Persinger et al, dismissed.

Pete Egley et al v. Richard Livesay et al, order of magistrate.

Erica R. Winner Sauceman et al v. Brian L. Kimbrough et al, order of magistrate.

Amanda Roby et al v. Progressive Corp., order of magistrate.

Dominic R. Polito v. Bruno A. Polito et al, order of magistrate.

Bethany Paulin v. Jade Valley, order of magistrate.

State v. Bruce Hasley, sentenced.

State v. Amanda Snyder, pleads guilty.

Regency Fin. Co. v. Latoya A. Saunders et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

David F. Kountz et al v. Richard L. Witzeman et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC to Susan M. Blasche et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Carol L. Brister to Ark II MFG LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Neil R. Kennedy et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Yocasta Caminero et al v. Zachary C. Schwanbeck et al, order of magistrate.

Carolyn Y. Lisdell v. David Lisdell et al, order of magistrate.

Richard A. Musser v. LF Donnell Inc. et al, dismissed.

Toni Bufford v. Maxin Healthcare Services Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Linda Wolfe v. Leo O’Brien Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Marcel Reid Sr. v. Cordell Ramsey et al, order of magistrate.

Raymond T. Eiermann Sr. et al v. Marc Glassman Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

PHH Mortgage Corp. v. James W. Reeder Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Heidi L. Malachin et al, foreclosure.

Zulma Torres v. Star Extruded Shapes Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ann Kafka v. ARS Recycling Systems LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Gamechange Solar LP v. Hynes Industries Inc., order of magistrate.

State v. Adrienne Washington, sentenced.

State v. Aaron Clinkscale, sentenced.

State v. Gerald M. Wainwright, sentenced.

State v. Michael Pendland, sentenced.

State v. John D. Lanam Jr., sentenced.

State v. Michelle Jordonek Bramlett, sentenced.

State v. Jordan J. Sullivan, pleads guilty.

Bryan C. Phelps v. Ryan Gelardi et al, order of magistrate.

Christopher J. Pochiro v. Lisa M. Meletta et al, order of magistrate.

Megan Miller v. Cardinal Mooney High School et al, order of magistrate.

Georgia L. Knox v. Jojuan Bradley et al, settled.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Jacquelyn M. Fitzgerald et al, foreclosure.

Vince M. Hardy v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John M. Makar et al, confirmed sale.

Bobbie J. Grimstad v. Ralph K. McClure et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. Cheryl L. Collins et al, foreclosure.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jennifer E. Short, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Gaylord Properties Group LLC v. Medeiros Investments LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Daniel B. Schaefer et al, dismissed.

Mary Blizzarri v. WDP Investments LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Yanitza Torres v. Cheryl Paglia et al, order of magistrate.

Carson Keiffer v. Joseph T. Pappalardo et al, order of magistrate.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cecelia Palguta, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

State v. Terejah Green, sentenced.

State v. Michael J. Cole, sentenced (2).

State v. Randall Hover, pleads guilty (2).

State v. Jessica Kumrow, pleads guilty.

State v. Franklin L. Thorne Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Nicholas Tarr, pleads guilty.

State v. Shane T. McElfresh, sentenced.

State v. Mark A. Stahura, sentenced.

Michelle Winter v. Scott D. Carpenter et al, decision of magistrate.

Perry Chickonoski v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., dismissed.

Jody M. Rauschenbach v. John F. Geletka DDS et al, dismissed.

Peter Luchansky et al v. Albert Palombaro, order of magistrate.

MTGLQ Investors v. Kevin J. Jackson et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Beth Singer Rennie v. FCA US LLC, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Odessa E. Lawrence et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Martha A. Dermer v. Corecivic of Tenn. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Luis A. Maldonado Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Donald J. Heasley v. Raymond S. Morelli et al, order of magistrate.

Mohamad Soueidan v. Richard G. Ornelas et al, dismissed.

Helen Enders v. Dillan Well Drilling Inc., order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Debbie L. Gulu, order of magistrate.

Martin J. Poschner Jr. et al v. Shelly London, order of magistrate.

Tyler C. Squiric v. Surgical Hospital at Southwoods et al, order of magistrate.

Elaine L. Morrison v. Mara C. Humphries et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donald W. Davis et al, confirmed sale.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kalynn E. Welch et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae A Corp. v. Abraham J. Hammond Jr. et al, dismissed.

L.F. Donnell Inc. v. Donald Murphy, order of magistrate.

Ronen LLC v. David C. Sodeman et al, order of magistrate.

Shirley A. Evangelista v. Rita M. Houk et al, dismissed.

Michael Duponty v. Karolyn M. Morris et al, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Gerald Scavnicky et al, order of magistrate.

David J. Gallison Sr. v. Acuity Insurance et al, order of magistrate.

Paul A. Johnson Jr. v. Boardman Steel Fabricators LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. John A. Selecky et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Bethanne Gorski, order of magistrate.

Tracy A. Diehl v. Elizabeth Molnar et al, order of magistrate.

Louann Mergl v. Plaza Donuts Inc. et al, dismissed.

Douglas E. Messimer et al v. Village Network et al, order of magistrate.

Citibank NA v. Animal Charity of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Frances Dvoracek et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC et al v. Kevin R. Burns et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Terry B. Clevenger et al, foreclosure.

Haddesa L. Reno v. Omni Manor Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Breanna Keener v. FCA US LLC, order of magistrate.

Jose Cintron v. Jesse Blackburn, order of magistrate.

DiTommaso and Son Construction Ltd. v. K and M Contracting of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Maryjane McMillin et al v. Kenneth Meese et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Raymond D. Boyd et al, foreclosure.

Earl Wainwright v. Gary Bednarik et al, order of magistrate.

Halil Erzurum et al v. Serhat Erzurum, order of magistrate.

State v. Charles Allen Jr., sentenced (2).

State v. Brian F. Buckley, sentenced.

State v. Stewart D. Parker, sentenced.

State v. Omandre Randall, pleads guilty (2).

State v. Deon Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Jerry Robinson, sentenced.

State v. Sean Lodge, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Seals, sentenced.

State v. Jimmy Moore Jr., sentenced.

State v. Kyle D. Wilkinson, pleads guilty.

State v. Cyrano T.L. Clay, pleads guilty.

State v. Corey Clinkscale Jr., sentenced.

State v. Allante Donaldson, pleads guilty.

State v. Alexander Mitchell, sentenced.

State v. Nolan R. Alexander, pleads guilty.

Governors Square Co. v. Scott Comperry, order of magistrate.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services v. Tree & Lawn Landscape Contractors Inc., order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Raymond J. Lyda et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Maria Morales v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled and dismissed.

Jesse Scroggins v. Geneva Crosby, order of magistrate.

Lyden Oil Co. v. Harry R. Manganaro, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

State v. Gregory Fidoe et al, order of magistrate.

Whayne Supply Co. v. Elite Contractors Inc., order of magistrate.

Diane Williams v. Walmart Stores Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Lynn Ritter v. Energy Wise Home Improvement, settled.

Derek Cox v. Waste Management of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

NS162 LLC v. Candace McLendon et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Daniel Duran Jr. et al, dismissed.

Frank Carradine v. Acuity Capital LLC et al, order of magistrate.

KSMAC Holdings Ltd. v. Ice Zone Realty Ltd. et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. John A. Selecky et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Jason A. Rosenberger, sentenced.

State v. Javonne L. Brown, sentenced.

State v. Kimberly Sarkozy, sentenced.

State v. Tereyjah Green, sentenced.

State v. Amanda M. Krotky, sentenced.

State v. Kyheem Underwood, dismissed.

State v. Kevin L. Peeples, sentenced.

State v. Joseph A. Diaz, sentenced.

State v. Maurice Morris, sentenced.

State v. Jeremy Steiner, pleads guilty.

State v. Jordan J. Sullivan, sentenced.

State v. Brittney Lee, sentenced.

State v. Taquashon Ray, sentenced.

State v. Demetrius Tinker, pleads guilty.

State v. Gabriel J. Rocchio, sentenced.

State v. Rebecca S. Brodenski, pleads guilty.

Domestic Relations

Patricia M. Grim and Gary L. Grim, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Patricia Rohovsky.

Jamie Dattilio v. John D. Yerkey, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Laurie A. Hixson v. Stephen A. Hixson et al, divorce granted to both.

Russell Oliver Pfahl v. Lindsay Doorn, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Christopher Baird v. Melissa Fero, divorce granted to both.

Michael A. Pernotto v. Laura Pernotto, divorce granted to both, wife returns to former name of Laura Jean Othites.

Marilyn D. Bethuy v. Joseph A. Bethuy, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Melanie Katcher v. Donald H. Katcher, divorce granted to both.

Takia Wright v. David Wright, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Takia Nicole Morgan.

Kimberly P. Hanley v. Rick Hanley, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Kimberly Paulette Lanterman.

Jerry Smith v. Rhonda Smith et al, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Caroline C. Angelilli v. Ronald P. Angelilli, divorce granted to both.

Patricia I.M. Black v. Michael P. Black, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Joey Ann Miller v. Robert Miller et al, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Anna M. Terry v. Brent H. Terry, divorce granted to both, wife returns to former name of Anna Maria Gaydos.

Kansas Case v. Timothy Case, divorce granted to both.

William J. Emplit v. Stacy L. Emplit, divorce granted to both, wife returns to former name of Stacy L. Shannon.

Jennifer A. Farragher v. William F. Farragher et al, divorce granted to both.

Matthew F. Courtney v. Debra M. Courtney, divorce granted to both, wife returns to former name of Debra Marie Smith.

Theadoris A. Perdue v. John Perdue, divorce granted to both.

Andrew C. Whitmer v. Brittany N. Whitmer, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Brittany Nicole Rothbauer.

Jennifer A. Cardona v. Louis Cardona III, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Laurie M. Anderson v. Jonathan C. Anderson, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Laurie Marie West.

Robert G. Switka v. Kimberly R. Switka, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Kimberly Renae Hoffman.

Carla Riggs Parisi v. Charitey Riggs Parisi, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Carla Raeann Paris.

Zoraida D.O. Rivera v. Jorge R. Luciano, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Bonnie Esposito v. Marc Esposito, legal separation granted to plaintiff.

Gulay Yazar v. Dursun A. Yazar, divorce granted to both, wife returns to former name of Gulay Toslu.

Rachel L. Sheridan v. Robert T. Sheridan, dismissed.

Norman Moore Jr. v. Jacqueline Moore, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Wendy Kitchen v. Dennis Kitchen, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Andrea R. Marbley v. Vincent D. Marbley, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Andrea Renee Lewis.

Jessica Mendez v. Tedy Mendez, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Ashleigh Alexander v. John Alexander, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Patricia A. Britton v. Robert P. Britton, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Ronald L. Brewer v. Tricia A. Brewer, divorce granted to plaintiff.

April J. Hunter v. Carl J. Hunter, divorce granted to both, wife returns to former name of April Jean Prokay.

Derrick Cross v. Tracy L. Cross Hicks, divorce granted to both, wife returns to former name of Tracy Lynette Hill.