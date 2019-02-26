Lordstown Planning Commission to reconsider rerouting Hallock Young

LORDSTOWN

The village planning commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. today to consider an amended petition for vacating and relocating a portion of Hallock Young Road for the TJX/HomeGoods distribution center project.

The Vindicator obtained a copy of the eight-page petition, which HomeGoods submitted earlier to the Lordstown Planning and Zoning Department.

It includes maps that show how Hallock Young would angle southward just east of the proposed warehouse and meet up with Ellsworth Bailey Road to the south of the facility.

Hallock Young travels in a straight line toward Ellsworth Bailey, but HomeGoods wants the facility to be located over top of part of the existing Hallock Young.

The petition consists of abutting property owners asking for the re-routing of Hallock Young: Harvey and Dolly Lutz of Kibler Toot Road, who own 121 acres of affected property; DBR of Ohio LLC of Newton Falls, owner of 169 acres; HomeGoods, owner of 6 acres; East Ohio Gas Co., owner of 1 acre; and Frederick L. Price of 2722 Hallock Young, owner of 3.5 acres.

