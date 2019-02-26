Knight enters not-guilty plea to Dec. 30 homicide
YOUNGSTOWN — A man facing several charges for a Dec. 30 shooting death pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Magistrate Timothy Welsh continued a bond of $1 million for Lavontae Knight, 22, who is accused of the shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, who died after being found with several gunshot wounds in an SUV at a 3200 Market St. gas station.
Knight has been in the county jail since he was arrested last month.
