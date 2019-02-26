Girard council modifying speed-camera penalty allocations

By Samantha Phillips

City council discussed modifying a proposed amendment to speed-camera penalty allocations to include distribution to the recreation fund.

The proposed amendment was advanced to the third reading at Monday night’s council meeting.

Currently, 50 percent of the penalties are allocated to the general fund, 25 percent goes to street, 20 percent goes to capital improvement, and 5 percent goes to recreation.

City Auditor Sam Zirafi had recommended cutting the allocation to the recreation fund and putting 57 percent of the penalties in the general fund, 30 percent to street and 13 percent to capital-improvement safety.

Council suggested instead giving 50 percent to the general fund and directing the remaining 7 percent to the recreation fund, to provide funding for the city gym renovations or other potential projects.

The distribution to capital improvement safety will help fund new part-time police officers.

Also at the meeting, council unanimously approved an agreement with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce for professional services related to economic and business development and improvement planning.

There will be a 1st Ward Block Watch meeting at 6 p.m. April 1 at Avon Oaks. It will be the first meeting for the block watch.

Council will have its next finance meeting at 6 p.m. March 25 in council chambers. The zoning meeting will be at 10 a.m. March 9 at the Daily Grind coffee shop.