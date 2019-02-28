Gas prices up

The average price of gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 14 cents more expensive this week at $2.367 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gas prices increased on the week as much as 15 cents across the Great Lakes and Central states (Ohio, plus 9 cents). The region was just one of two in the country to see refinery use increase indicating some refineries may have finished unplanned maintenance since January due to severe winter weather.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Youngstown was $2.32. At $2.39, the national gas price average is 8 cents more expensive than last week and 12 cents more expensive than last month, yet remains 12 cents cheaper year over year.