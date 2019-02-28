Free tuition at EGCC

YOUNGSTOWN

Eastern Gateway Community College is offering free tuition to anyone impacted by the Lordstown plant closure March 8 as well as family members of workers affected by the layoffs.

Arthur Daly, vice president at Eastern Gateway Community College, has all the information workers impacted by the Lordstown, and their families, need to take advantage of this opportunity. Contact amanda@remingtonroadgroup.com to set up a time for an interview.