Food distribution Thursday at Youngstown East Side church
YOUNGSTOWN — Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., will have a food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Recipients need to bring bags and valid identification.
YOUNGSTOWN — Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., will have a food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Recipients need to bring bags and valid identification.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.