Food distribution Thursday at Youngstown East Side church


February 26, 2019 at 12:05p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave., will have a food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Recipients need to bring bags and valid identification.

