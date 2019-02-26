Expert Heart Care Without the Drive

As we quickly approach the end of the shortest month, we also must continue the momentum of American Heart Month which celebrates prevention, new treatments and meaningful conversations.

A healthy heart is more than just a conversation, however, the heart is influenced by the foods we eat and the physical movement we make part of our daily routines. We often don’t see the physical damage certain foods and a sedentary life does to our bodies, including our hearts.

If you are one of the more than 92 million American adults that are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, however, we all seek the highest-quality care we are able to access. Fortunately, that care is as close to your home as it is your heart.

Each year, organizations such as Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield review cardiovascular programs across the country to best inform patients of high-quality, cost-effective heart care closest to them. In January, Anthem recognized St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital as a Blue Distinction Plus Center for cardiac services.

Anthem’s Blue Distinction Specialty program is a national designation that recognizes health systems that demonstrate expertise in delivering quality, specialty care – safely, effectively, and cost efficiently.

The purpose is to help ensure patients have access to both high-quality and cost-value for the specialty conditions, in this case, cardiac care. Two levels of Blue Distinction are awarded, Blue Distinction Centers and Blue Distinction Plus Centers, with the latter recognizing not only expert care delivery, but additional cost-efficiencies that are passed along to patients.

“This distinction is a testament to the work our cardiovascular team does each day,” said Andrew Reid, vice president of cardiovascular services at Mercy Health-Youngstown. “From our bedside staff to our physicians and everyone in between, our model of care is centered around high-quality, compassionate patient care.”

In addition to affordability and high quality, Mercy Health takes pride in the enhanced coordination of care that is provided within the cardiology team. “When your entire care team is working together, communication is heightened and outcomes are proven to increase,” Reid said.

Additionally, Mercy’s cardiology program was recognized earlier this year by the American Heart Association for the sixth time with the Gold Plus Quality Award for Health Failure Care, further enhancing comprehensive heart care in the Valley.

“We understand the importance of patients staying close to home to receive care,” said Nina Hutnyan, director of invasive cardiology and cardiopulmonary services at Mercy Health. “This is home, this is where their support network is, and when we can minimize the miles needed to access quality heart care we are maximizing positive outcomes all around,” she said.

For more information on Mercy Health’s cardiology program or to view a list of physicians, visit www.mercy.com.