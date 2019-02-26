Cruiser collision

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man suspected of colliding with a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office cruiser early Saturday on the West Side had a blood-alcohol content of .206, more than twice the legal limit.

Ryan Hicks, 32, of Silliman Street, was cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after the crash about 2 a.m. at South Meridian and Burkey roads.

Reports said the deputy told police her cruiser was struck from behind, then the car, driven by Hicks, that hit her swerved in front of her cruiser.

Hicks smelled heavily of alcohol and flunked a field-sobriety test, reports said. He then took a breath test, where he registered a .206 BAC. The legal intoxication limit in Ohio is .08.

Hicks has an April 30 pretrial hearing before Judge Renee DiSalvo of municipal court.

Man reports robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

A man told police he was robbed about 4:40 p.m. Sunday at gunpoint while trying to sell two cellphones through the internet.

Reports said the man told police he met someone he agreed to sell the phones to over the internet at the 3200 Market St. Shell gas station but was robbed instead. The man was not injured.

Council meeting

WARREN

Councilman Mark Forte, chairman of city council’s traffic and safety committee, has called a meeting for 4 p.m. today in the council caucus room, 141 South St. SE, regarding street improvements.

Honoring Booker

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce of Mentor, R-14th, on Monday introduced bipartisan legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Youngstown-native Simeon Booker in recognition of his achievements in journalism and commitment to civil rights. In 1955, he helped advance the Civil Rights Movement with his coverage of the Emmett Till murder and trial. Booker died in 2017.

