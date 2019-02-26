Crisis team on scene of man barricaded in Struthers

STRUTHERS

Struthers police, assisted by Boardman and Poland police and the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team, are trying to talk a man barricaded in his room into surrendering.

Police did not reveal how long the Fifth Street situation had been going on as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday or if weapons or hostages are involved.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported that the intersection of Fifth and Elm streets is blocked off by police.