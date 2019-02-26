Cohen expected to claim lying, racism, cheating by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is expected to give a behind-the-scenes account of what he will claim is Trump's lying, racism and cheating, and possibly even criminal conduct, when he testifies publicly before a House committee Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Cohen is expected to provide what he will claim is evidence, in the form of documents, of Trump's conduct, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential testimony.

Trump's former personal "fixer" begins three days of congressional appearances today in a closed-door interview with the Senate intelligence committee. The public won't have a chance to hear from him until Wednesday, when he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. He will go behind closed doors again when he talks to the House intelligence committee Thursday.

Lawmakers are alternately suspicious of Cohen, who is set to serve time in prison for lying to the House and Senate intelligence committees in 2017, and eager to hear what Cohen has to say after he turned on his longtime boss. Senators on the intelligence panel are expected to attend Tuesday's meeting, a departure from the committee's usual practice, where witness interviews are conducted by staff only.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr told The Associated Press senators will have staff ask questions but will be in the room to observe. He said no topics will be off limits and Cohen "should expect to get any question from anywhere about anything."

Burr said committee members know a lot more than they did when they first interviewed Cohen, who later pleaded guilty to lying to the House and Senate intelligence committees about abandoning a proposal for a Trump Tower in Moscow in January 2016. Cohen has since acknowledged he continued pursuing the project for months after that.

Burr suggested the committee will take steps to ensure Cohen is telling the truth.

"I'm sure there will be some questions we know the answers to, so we'll test him to see whether in fact he'll be truthful this time," Burr said.

As a close confidant of Trump for many years, Cohen's testimony is among the most anticipated since the House and Senate started investigating the Trump campaign's Russia ties two years ago.