Canfield Twp. residents air objections over water district plans

CANFIELD

Township residents grilled ABC Water and Storm Water District board member Keith Rogers Tuesday on new property assessments to fund stormwater upgrades in the area, as well as a proposal to bring Youngstown water to township residents.

The district, formed in 2009, has begun collecting special assessments from Boardman and Canfield township residents based on their properties’ total “non-pervious” surface area — area that doesn’t absorb stormwater — based on a state law established in 1982.

“I don’t think it’s right for people who don’t have anything to do with that stormwater system [to be] assessed,” said Frank Schill of county-owned South Turner Road. Officials should instead charge property developers who create the large swaths of non-pervious surfaces that lead to runoff issues, he said.

And Chester Kaschak of South Palmyra Road asked why Austintown trustees were able to vote against the assessment for Austintown residents.

