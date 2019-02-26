Candidate withdraws from Youngstown 2nd Ward council race

YOUNGSTOWN — Victoria Valentin of Lincoln Park Drive has withdrawn as a Democratic candidate for Youngstown City Council’s 2nd Ward seat.

With her departure, the only candidates left in the Democratic primary are ex-Police Chief Jimmy Hughes of Oak Street Extension and Ra’Cole Taltoan of Hickory Court. They’re seeking to replace Councilman T.J. Rodgers, D-2nd, who isn’t running for re-election.

There are no Republican candidates. May 6, the day before the primary, is the deadline to file as an independent candidate for the seat.