Candidate withdraws from Youngstown 2nd Ward council race
YOUNGSTOWN — Victoria Valentin of Lincoln Park Drive has withdrawn as a Democratic candidate for Youngstown City Council’s 2nd Ward seat.
With her departure, the only candidates left in the Democratic primary are ex-Police Chief Jimmy Hughes of Oak Street Extension and Ra’Cole Taltoan of Hickory Court. They’re seeking to replace Councilman T.J. Rodgers, D-2nd, who isn’t running for re-election.
There are no Republican candidates. May 6, the day before the primary, is the deadline to file as an independent candidate for the seat.
