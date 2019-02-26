Boardman Township Park board meets Wednesday
BOARDMAN — The Boardman Township Park board of commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the park office in the Georgeanna Parker Activity Center, 375 Boardman-Poland Road.
