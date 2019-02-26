Elections board rules Pompili Baumiller lacks petition signatures; she plans to appeal

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Board of Elections decided unanimously Monday that Hubbard Councilwoman Lisha Pompili Baumiller does not have enough valid signatures on her candidate petitions because of two invalid signatures on her petitions.

At the last board of elections meeting, elections Director Stephanie Penrose said she believed that in two instances, someone signed for themselves and a second person, which is not allowed.

After Monday’s decision, Pompili Baumiller’s attorney, Devon Stanley, said he would ask for a hearing as soon as possible to present witnesses and reverse the decision. The date of the hearing has not been set.

If the board’s decision is upheld, Pompili Baumiller’s name will be removed from the Democratic primary ballot for re-election to Hubbard City Council.

The board also decided Monday that there will be a recall election for Newton Falls Councilman John Baryak but not until the Nov. 5 general election.

The board had a hearing Monday to hear arguments from Baryak’s attorney for why the recall should not be allowed, but the elections board overruled most of Baryak’s objections.

The matter will not go on the May 7 primary-election ballot because the elections board did not certify the petitions in time for it to make the May ballot.

The board also unanimously voted to put Kaliope Karpetsas on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Penrose said she could not comment on the allegations that led to Karpetsas being placed on leave. She said an internal investigation will be conducted, but the county human-resources department may be able to assist with it.

Karpetsas has worked for the elections board since March 2005.