Births


February 26, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Jamilha Moore, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 23.

Timothy and Teresa Henderson, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 23.

Jayson and Rebecca Frenger, Salem, boy, Feb. 24.

Jamealla Crafter and Antonio Woods II, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 24.

Josh and Kelly Carano, Hubbard, boy, Feb. 24.

St. JOSEPH WARREN hospital

Jazzmyn Allgood and Dejuan Smith, Warren, boy, Feb. 19.

Brooke Barnhart and Mark Ringold II, Niles, boy, Feb. 22.

Brianna Nichols, Warren, boy, Feb. 22.

Kayla Mock and Michael Bradley Jr., Warren, girl, Feb. 22.

Shamala Norman and Hasoon Miller, Warren, girl, Feb. 22.

Jackson and Leathyr Ramsey, Burghill, girl, Feb. 22.

