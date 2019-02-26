Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Jamilha Moore, Youngstown, girl, Feb. 23.
Timothy and Teresa Henderson, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 23.
Jayson and Rebecca Frenger, Salem, boy, Feb. 24.
Jamealla Crafter and Antonio Woods II, Youngstown, boy, Feb. 24.
Josh and Kelly Carano, Hubbard, boy, Feb. 24.
St. JOSEPH WARREN hospital
Jazzmyn Allgood and Dejuan Smith, Warren, boy, Feb. 19.
Brooke Barnhart and Mark Ringold II, Niles, boy, Feb. 22.
Brianna Nichols, Warren, boy, Feb. 22.
Kayla Mock and Michael Bradley Jr., Warren, girl, Feb. 22.
Shamala Norman and Hasoon Miller, Warren, girl, Feb. 22.
Jackson and Leathyr Ramsey, Burghill, girl, Feb. 22.
