Another Daley throws hat in ring for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (AP) — The son and brother of Daleys who each ruled Chicago for two decades was among 14 candidates jockeying today for a spot in an almost-certain mayoral runoff, a transitional election for a lakefront metropolis still struggling to shed its reputation for corruption, police brutality and street violence.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel 's decision not to seek a third term drew some of the biggest names in state and municipal government as would-be successors, along with some political newcomers who have drawn heavy support. But none figured to get enough votes to avoid a two-candidate faceoff April 2.

Jim Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election, said turnout by mid-day was about 19 percent of registered voters. That would far trail the 33.8 percent who cast ballots in 2007 when Emanuel was first elected – a record low for a February mayoral contest.

"It appears that some voters either just disengaged or are not willing to make a decision until they know who's in the runoff, assuming there is a runoff," Allen said.

William Daley, 70, a former U.S. Commerce secretary who (like Emanuel) served as White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama, has never held major elected office but features the most famous surname in the race. His father, Richard J. Daley, and brother, Richard M. Daley, held the city's top job for nearly 43 years of a 55-year span before Emanuel took the oath in 2011.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot and Atty. Gery Chico, who has headed several city departments including the board of education, round out the highest-profile candidates.