Agenda Wednesday

Eagle Joint Fire District, special meeting to discuss staffing, 7 p.m., 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

Lordstown Village Council, streets, sidewalks, public parks, buildings, grounds and general improvement committee meeting, 5 p.m.; planning commission meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Lowellville school board, special meeting, 7 p.m., school library, 52 Rocket Place.

Lowellville City Council, claims meeting at 5 p.m., special council meeting at 5:30 p.m., safety meeting at 6 p.m., improvements meeting at 6:30 p.m., council chambers, city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

South Range school board, special executive session to prepare for teacher negotiations, 6 p.m., South Range School media center, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Springfield Township trustees, regular monthly meeting, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Struthers City Council, executive session for personnel matters, 5:45 p.m., council chambers, 6 Elm St.

Trumbull County Senior Advisory Board, regular meeting, 4:30 p.m., 2931A Youngstown Road, Warren.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, budgetary work session, 7 p.m., Fire Station 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

