1992 murder suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

YOUNGSTOWN — The suspect in the 1992 murder of a woman whose body was found near an Austintown truck stop pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Magistrate Timothy Welsh accepted the pleas from Samuel Legg III, who is charged with aggravated murder for the death of Sharon Lynn Kedzierski, 43, of Florida, whose body was found April 9, 1992, at Interstate 80 and state Route 46.

Legg was indicted earlier this month. Investigators used DNA evidence to link him to the crime.

Legg is also being held in Medina County on a previously unsolved rape from 1997.

The local case was assigned to Judge John Durkin. Trial is set for April 29.