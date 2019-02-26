YSU to add men's swimming, women's lacrosse

Youngstown State is adding men's swimming and diving as well as a women's lacrosse team, the university announced on Monday.

Each team will added about 25 more student athletes. YSU previously had men's swimming in 1949 through 1951 and in 1964 through 1984.

The lacrosse program will utilize Farmers National Bank Field at the Covelli Sports Complex during their spring season. The men's swimming and diving program will compete at Beeghly Natatorium.

The swim team will start competing this fall and the women's lacrosse team is expected to debut in the spring of 2021.