Youngstown police arrest 2 on drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two men and found a gun and 65 painkillers Saturday during a traffic stop on the Center Street Bridge.
Bond was set at $10,000 for J’MonJennings, 22 of Matta Avenue on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle during his arraignment today in municipal court.
Also arraigned in municipal court was Damon Freeman, 22, of Walnut Street on a charge of possession of drugs.
A car Jennings was driving was pulled over about 4:10 p.m. for a cracked windshield but reports said it also smelled heavily of marijuana. Jennings admitted a gun was in the car and he does not have a permit. Police found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the center console.
Police also found the painkillers in the car, which was Freeman was charged with possession of drugs.
Freeman’s bond is not yet available.
