Youngstown man cited in cruiser collision

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man suspected of colliding with a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office cruiser early Saturday morning on the West Side had a blood-alcohol content of .206, more than twice the legal limit.

Ryan Hicks, 32, of Silliman Street, was cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence after the crash about 2 a.m. at South Meridian and Burkey roads.

Reports said the deputy told police her cruiser was struck from behind, then the car, driven by Hicks, that hit her swerved in front of her cruiser.

Hicks smelled heavily of alcohol and flunked a field-sobriety test, reports said. He then took a breath test, where he registered a .206 BAC. The legal intoxication limit in Ohio is .08.

Hicks has an April 30 pretrial hearing before Judge Renee DiSalvo of municipal court.