Wind damage in Brookfield, Newton townships
WARREN — Brookfield and Newton townships have the highest number of remaining power outages this morning in Trumbull County, with Brookfield having 267 and Newton having 201, according to Ohio Edison.
Bristol Township has 190 outages, Liberty 158, and Warren city has 121. There are 1,660 in Trumbull County as a whole.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.