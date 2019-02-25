Wind damage in Brookfield, Newton townships


February 25, 2019 at 10:13a.m.

Photo by Ed Runyan | This pine tree on Durst Clagg Road in Bazetta was among the numerous trees that were blown over in recent high winds.

WARREN — Brookfield and Newton townships have the highest number of remaining power outages this morning in Trumbull County, with Brookfield having 267 and Newton having 201, according to Ohio Edison.

Bristol Township has 190 outages, Liberty 158, and Warren city has 121. There are 1,660 in Trumbull County as a whole.

