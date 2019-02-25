Tony Bennett coming to Packard Music Hall in May

WARREN — Tony Bennett, the 19-time Grammy Award-winning singer whose music spans six decades, will return to the Mahoning Valley for a May 12 concert at W.D. Packard Music Hall.

Tickets are $67.50, $90.50 and $127.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000 (fees apply). Tickets can also be purchased at the Packard box office, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An online-only presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Use the password PACKARD.

Antonia Bennett, Tony’s daughter, will open the concert.

Bennett last performed in the Valley in fall 2005 at Covelli Centre (then known as Chevrolet Centre). His was the second concert in the just-opened arena in downtown Youngstown.

Bennett is also a painter whose work is part of the collection at the Butler Institute of American Art. The Butler has exhibited Bennett’s art, most recently in 2016.

At the age of 92, Bennett is not slowing down and his latest recording, “Love Is Here to Stay,” with longtime friend and musical colleague, Diana Krall, topped the jazz charts upon its debut and was nominated for a Grammy Award. The album celebrates the music of the Gershwins and includes the jazz standard, “Fascinating Rhythm,” which Bennett and Krall perform as a duet.

In 2017, the Library of Congress presented Bennett with The Gershwin Prize marking the first time an interpretive singer has been honored. His signature song, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco," was inducted this year in the National Recordings Registry.