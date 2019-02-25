Trumbull County records its fifth homicide of 2019, Niles its second

Staff report

NILES

A 33-year-old woman, Britney Ann Mazanic, was shot to death about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Hideaway Lounge Bar and Grill on U.S. Route 422.

A suspect in the shooting, Ryan Mykel Daniels, 28, was arrested by Niles police and booked into the Trumbull County jail at 10 a.m. Sunday on a charge of reckless homicide.

Under Ohio law, reckless homicide is a felony of the third degree with potential penalties of one to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Daniels’ bond was set at $1 million reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Further information about the shooting was not available at press time.

If Mazanic’s death is ruled a homicide, it would be the second in Niles this year and the fifth in Trumbull County in 2019.

Killed previously this year were:

D’Anthony R. Williams, 22, of Peace Avenue Southwest and North Feederle Drive S.E., who was found shot in a field off of West Avenue on Jan. 8 and pronounced dead a short time later.

Azhiek E. Bennett, 22, of Draper Street Southeaast who was found shot on the sidewalk or threshold of an apartment in the 2200 block of South Feederle Drive at 10 p.m. and died later from multiple gunshot wounds.

Aaron Staggers, 33, of Peace Avenue Northwest and Scott Street Northeast was found dead Feb. 18 in a home.

Matthew Burroughs, 35, was shot by Niles police on Jan. 2 in the Royal Mall Apartments where he lived after a court official reported being struck by his car. The shooting was ruled a homicide.