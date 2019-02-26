Reminder: EGCC offering free tuition to GM workers, others
YOUNGSTOWN — Eastern Gateway Community College is offering free tuition to anyone impacted by the Lordstown plant closure March 8 as well as family members of workers affected by the layoffs.
Arthur Daly, vice president at Eastern Gateway Community College, has all the information workers impacted by the Lordstown, and their families, need to take advantage of this opportunity. He is available this week for live or taped interviews.
Contact amanda@remingtonroadgroup.com to set up a time for an interview.
