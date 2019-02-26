Recall effort in Newton Falls waits until Nov. 5 vote
WARREN
The recall for Newton Falls Councilman John Baryak will not go on the May 7 ballot but will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election, the Trumbull County Board of Elections decided today.
A hearing was held to review challenges to the recall presented by Baryak, but most of his challenges were overruled.
