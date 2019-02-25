Nominees sought for Veterans HOF

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations to recognize U.S. military veterans who continue to contribute to their communities, their state and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

Each year, the Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 veterans based on recommendations from an executive committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from Ohio’s governor. The nomination deadline is June 1.

Guidelines, a sample nomination and information are available at http://dvs.ohio.gov/main/veterans-hall-of-fame.html.

To be considered for induction into the Hall of Fame, the veteran must be a past or current Ohio resident, have received an honorable discharge and be of good moral character.

Tod Cemetery sets cleanup for March 15

YOUNGSTOWN

The annual cleanup at Tod Homestead Cemetery, 2200 Belmont Ave., will occur March 15. All decorations on the graves, including solar lights and artificial in cemetery vases, will be removed at this time. Anyone wishing to recover their decorations must do so before that date.

Mercy scholarships

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley will award scholarships to several nursing students and nurses seeking to advance their educations during the 2019-2020 academic year.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled at Mercy College of Ohio, St. Elizabeth Campus; be a Mercy Health employee working in the Youngstown region; or the child or spouse of a Mercy Health employee working in the region who is enrolled in an approved program.

Also, applicants must be pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree in nursing, or be a nurse pursuing a degree in hospital or health-care administration.

Last year, Mercy Health Foundation awarded more than $87,000 in scholarships to 47 area students. For information, call Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley at 330-729-1180.