Former Warren councilman honored Tuesday


February 25, 2019 at 5:22p.m.

WARREN — The Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League and Rivergate High School will host a ribbon-cutting and unveiling ceremony of the James “Doc” Pugh Center for Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rivergate High School, 458 Franklin St. SE.

Pugh was a retired tool and die maker, entrepreneur, community activist and city council member.

