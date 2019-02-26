Former Judge Diane Vettori to enter guilty plea

YOUNGSTOWN — Just days before the criminal trial against her was slated to begin a former judge in Mahoning County's Sebring court has filed paperwork stating her intent to plead guilty to criminal charges, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.

Filed Friday in federal court, the latest motion on behalf Diane Vettori-Caraballo, 50, says she intends to change her plea from not guilty, to guilty on three counts.

The trial against Vettori-Caraballo and her husband, Ismael Caraballo, retired Youngstown police officer, was scheduled to begin Friday.

A federal grand jury last year indicted Vettori-Caraballo alleging she stole at least $100,000 from a former client. She and her husband are also charged with one count of filing a false tax return and have rejected offers for plea agreements.