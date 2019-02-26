Feds nab man in Youngstown wanted on drug-trafficking charges

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals today captured a South Side man wanted since October on a multicount drug-trafficking indictment in Puerto Rico.

Marshals found Lamont “Spunk” Wright, 29, at an Austintown apartment. He is expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday in federal court in Youngstown.

Wright and another city resident, Mack Devon “Money Mack” Boone, 30, are two of 62 defendants in the case.

Boone was captured last year and was taken to Puerto Rico by marshals.

Details of the case are largely unknown because the case has been sealed pending Wright’s arrest.