MAHONING COUNTY COURT LISTINGS

COURTS

Mahoning County

DOCKET

State v. Joshua A. Steetle, sentenced.

State v. Arthur Tarver, sentenced.

State v. Ahmed Foose, enters Alford guilty plea.

State v. Austin F. Larsen, pleads guilty.

State v. Alonzo Jackson, sentenced.

Pat Linker v. Xpress Fuel Mart Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Geraldine Kopp et al v. Richard M. Karniewicz et al, settled.

Wilbert M. Drayton et al v. Dominic G. Patton et al, dismissed.

Kathleen Progar et al v. Donegal Insurance Group, dismissed.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Edward M. Johnston et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

David P. Veselich v. Domestic Linen Supply Co. Inc. et al, dismissed.

Mohamad Soueidan v. Richard G. Ornelas et al, settled.

Ernie Underwood v. Spectrum Metal Finishing Inc. et al, settled.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Angela K. Nelson et al, foreclosure.

Dale P. Peck Sr. v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Gary R. Gibson et al, order of magistrate.

Renee Hagerty v. Railroad Scrap Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Kenneth Ashley v. Ohio State Penitentiary et al, order of magistrate.

Charles Jefferson v. Nina A. Sanchez, settled and dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Andrea Westfall et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Hill v. Michael Linder, settled.

Chemical Bank v. Mila M. Walker et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. Elizabeth A. Goolsby et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anita Y. Coughlin et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Cecilia M. Womer et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Susan M. Beil et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John Berardi et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael A. James et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Cynthia L. Kountz et al, foreclosure.

Ditommaso and Son Construction Ltd. v. K and M Contracting of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Frank E. Crozier et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James G. Hagelis et al, foreclosure.

Low Key Farms LLC v. Tracy Dearth, order of magistrate.

Richard S. McCarthy v. Daniel J. McCarthy et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Damian J. Trott, judgment entry.

State v. Braylon Paige, pleads guilty.

State v. Victoria Truman, sentenced.

State v. Austin F. Larsen, sentenced (2).

State v. Dillon Byers, judgment entry.

State v. Ashley N. Young, pleads guilty.

State v. Mark M. Mueller, judgment entry.

State v. Rebecca S. Brodenski, judgment entry.

State v. Danny Daviduk Jr., sentenced.

State v. Angel M. Chan, pleads guilty.

State v. Dewain Watkins, sentenced.

State v. Willie L. Oliver Jr., sentenced.

State v. Sonni J. Stanford, dismissed.

State v. Robert G. Canann Jr., sentenced and required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Edward R. Webker, sentenced and required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Marc A. Chicase, sentenced.

State v. Austin M. Harriss, sentenced.

State v. Antwan Teemer, sentenced.

State v. Raython Fields, pleads guilty.

State v. Jabbar Spires, pleads guilty.

William W. Rupp et al v. Rose M. Billock, settled and dismissed.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. David J. Fortney et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Lon E. Berresford v. Master Plan Builders Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ava Jessup Fields v. Travco Behavioral Health Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Kim E. Flickinger et al, foreclosure.

Eugene Santos v. Tony R. Hall, order of magistrate.

State v. Wilson Taylor, sentenced.

State v. Amanda Cotton, sentenced.

State v. Raymond Warzala, pleads guilty.

State v. Jason Winston, pleads guilty.

State v. John H. Danridge, sentenced.

State v. Rashod Perry, pleads guilty.

State v. Kathyushka Rivera, pleads guilty (2).

State v. Jacob A. Gentile, sentenced.

State v. Damon L. Banks Lopez, pleads guilty.

State v. Jabbar Spires, sentenced.

State v. Jerry Womack, sentenced.

State v. Robbie L. Davis IV, pleads guilty.

State v. Alonzo Daniels, sentenced.

State v. David Brown, sentenced.

State v. Jason C. McCalpin, sentenced.

State v. Allison L. Garner, sentenced.

State v. Erik L. Gibbs, sentenced.

State v. Jeremy M. Tomlin, sentenced.

State v. William Kerensky, pleads guilty.

State v. Alexander T. Morlan, sentenced and required to register as a sex offender.

State v. Marcia A. Lalama, sentenced.

State v. Jerry L. Womack, sentenced.

State v. Tiffany A. Robinson, sentenced.

State v. Armani Wainwright, sentenced.

State v. Timothy K. Johnson, dismissed.

State v. Dianna Demarco, dismissed.

State v. Cody Bergeron, dismissed.

State v. David Pavelko II, dismissed.

State v. Britany Q. West, pleads guilty.

State v. William Brown, sentenced.

State v. Joshua M. Richards, pleads guilty.

State v. Lyndsey J. Miller, pleads guilty.

State v. Aaron L. Rogers III, pleads guilty.

Matthew C. Giannini et al v. Luigi G. Pagano MD, order of magistrate.

NBRT Properties LLC v. ATFH Real Property LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Apostolos Sisalouis v. APBN Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Hamza Abdelqader et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Teddy A. Romeo, dismissed.

PNC Bank National Association v. John R. Makosky et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Mary M. Ryan v. Sean M. Baka et al, order of magistrate.

Shane B. Nesbitt v. Tadajasia Green et al, settled and dismissed.

Alonzo Thompson v. Source Providers Inc. et al, settled.

Robert Vukovich v. City of Campbell et al, dismissed.

Terri Mims Johnson v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Dessa Fink et al, foreclosure.

Brewer Garrett Co. v. Youngstown Stambaugh Hotel LLC, order of magistrate.

Custom Prefab Contractors Inc. v. DiLullo Builders LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Onemain Financial Services Inc. v. Jason Koval, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Elaine Klempay v. Apria Healthcare Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Gregory Bass et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Dwayne Harris v. Robert Wolfe et al, order of magistrate.

Victor Gonzalez et al v. Lori Rusu et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Connie L. Carpenter et al, dismissed.

Chemical Bank v. Dean R. Rapp et al, dismissed.

State v. Ryan L. Davis, sentenced.

State v. Eddie Pierce III, sentenced.

State v. Gary Rider, dismissed.

State v. Colisha E.L. Bussey, sentenced.

State v. Alyssa Zebrasky, pleads guilty.

State v. Jena K. Whittington, sentenced.

State v. Tiffany Rosenberg, sentenced.

State v. Janicka Shuler, sentenced.

State v. Nathaniel W. Byrd, sentenced.

State v. Damon Green, sentenced.

State v. Darin T. Jenkins, pleads guilty.

State v. Melanie Ditchey, pleads guilty.

State v. Edward Tate Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Joseph Englander III, pleads guilty.

State v. Richard Clark, pleads guilty.

State v. Kennett W. Ayala Jimenez, sentenced.

State v. Freeman Bankston, sentenced.Deutsche Bank Trust Co. v. Thomas M. Pearson et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. John E. Slanina et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

State v. Arthur D. Sugar Sr., order of magistrate.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Leslie Pelletier v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Darlene Byrd v. Walmart Stores Inc. et al, dismissed.

Samantha L. Morgan v. Nathaniel M. Sikora, dismissed.

Farmers National Bank v. Douglas W. Wayt, order of magistrate.

Jason R. Bukovac v. Ohio Department of Transportation et al, settled.

United Rentals North America Inc. v. DES Material Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Jennifer L. Farris v. Kathleen L. Bodamer et al, order of magistrate.

Sylvester Family Limited Partnership v. Ryan Gelardi, order of magistrate.

Catherine L. King et al v. Hollie E. Baun et al, order of magistrate.

April Brown v. PPD Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Russell F. Roberts et al v. Superior Roofing and Siding et al, order of magistrate.

John Bingham v. Corecivic of Tennessee LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Roy H. Weamer et al v. Linda A. Carnahan et al, order of magistrate.

Charelle I. Henderson v. Michael Lopez et al, dismissed.

Sean Stephens et al v. Xiaolou Yang et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Larry D. Vines et al, order of magistrate.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Domenick Buonavolonta, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Donna J. Grove et al, foreclosure.

Robert J. Jankovich v. Star Extruded Shapes Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Sean E. Kolat v. Extrudex Aluminum Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Dominic R. Polito v. Bruno A. Polito et al, order of magistrate.

Joyce A. Jones v. Elizabeth M. Barthany et al, settled and dismissed.State v. Colisha Bussey, sentenced.

State v. Gary C. Keeley III, pleads guilty.

State v. Ray Abercrombie, dismissed.

State v. Johnny Eiland Jr., sentenced.

State v. Symeon Bankston, sentenced.

State v. Taylor A. Moore, sentenced.

State v. Ronald Eiselstein, sentenced.

State v. Sharita Williams, pleads guilty.

State v. Reginald White, sentenced.

State v. Michael Romigh, sentenced.

State v. Daishon L. White, sentenced.

State v. Shirley Johnson, pleads guilty.

State v. Mason Powers, sentenced.

State v. Courtney J. Bush, dismissed.

Kelly Turkoly et al v. Richard D. Gentile MBA MD, order of magistrate.

Sandra Kalafut v. M and C Construction LLC, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Virginia A. Kashmiry v. Donna Blisard et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jean M. Ronyak et al, order of magistrate.

Andrew Renn v. General Motors LLC, order of magistrate.

Lyden Oil Co. v. Harry Manganaro, settled.

William Leicht v. Southbridge Executive Park Condo Association, settled.

Gregory P. Hammond et al v. Destiny A. Stille et al, settled.

Craig Heinz v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Brewer Garrett Co v. Youngstown Stambaugh Hotel LLC, order of magistrate.

Ronald Glista et al v. Mark Joseph et al, order of magistrate.

Carmen Rosado Rodriquez v. Nemenz Lincoln Knolls Market Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Sharpe Builders LLC v. Mary Ann Novak, order of magistrate.

Terry Dillon Sr. v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Melissa M. Rios v. Hormel Foods Corp. LLC, order of magistrate.

Joshua Tyree v. Crumps Battery Service et al, order of magistrate.

Victor Gonzalez et al v. Lori Rusu et al, order of magistrate.