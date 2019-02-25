Classic rock band Kansas coming to Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN — Kansas will return to the Mahoning Valley for a July 3 concert at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Tickets range from $44 to $94 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at 330-259-0555, online at stambaughauditorium.com and at the box office, 1000 Fifth Ave. (open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday).

The classic rock band, which rose to fame in the 1970s, will perform a set of its radio hits.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Its catalog of 15 studio albums and five live albums, also includes the hits “Carry On Wayward Son,” “Song for America” and “Dust in the Wind.”

The band is currently comprised of keyboardist Tom Brislin, original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams.



The band last played in Youngstown in 2013.