City church recognizes Black Lives Matter

By Bob Jackson

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Standing outside their North Side church on a blustery afternoon, members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown hoped their prayers will help bring about winds of change toward racial equality.

The church on Elm Street near Youngstown State University dedicated a Black Lives Matter banner that now hangs across the front of the building. It’s the latest of outward displays of the church’s belief in equality for all people, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, gender identity, physical ability, ethnic origin or sexual orientation.

The Rev. Joseph Boyd said a rainbow flag was recently hung outside the church to indicate the church’s position of “welcome and solidarity” with the LGBTQ community.

The Black Lives Matter movement started in 2013, and Boyd said church leaders have talked for at least two years about taking an open, formal position in support of the effort.

The talk turned to action after the Jan. 2 death of 35-year-old Matthew Burroughs, who was shot and killed by Niles police officers outside the Royal Mall Apartments.

Police were looking for Burroughs after receiving a report that he used the door of his car to hit a bailiff outside the Niles Municipal Court. He was shot as he was sitting in his car. Police said they feared for their lives because Burroughs had tried to use his automobile as a weapon against them. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading a probe into the shooting.

While the Black Lives Matter movement is seen by some as a radical statement, Boyd said that’s not the case.

“Black Lives Matter is a simple message of life, vitality and worth,” Boyd said. “At this church, we see this statement for what it truly is – an affirmation of love. It’s all about love. This [banner hanging] is long overdue.”

Andy Crabb, president of the church board, said the Unitarian Universalist church is rooted in social justice and religious freedom, so aligning with Black Lives Matter is in line with its mission statement.

“It’s a big part of all our principles of promoting dignity and acceptance,” he said.

“We have aligned ourselves with those who have been hurt in our community, and those who are vulnerable to being hurt,” Boyd said, pointing out that blacks have endured slavery, Jim Crow laws, unjust zoning and housing regulations, and violence in “just about every American institution,” including the church.

“As a church, we at UUCY will continue, without fear, to lift up the voices of people who have been marginalized,” he said. “Because when you lift up the margins, you lift up all.”