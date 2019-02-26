Brothers arrested for eluding Youngstown cops

YOUNGSTOWN — A pair of Samuel Street brothers were arraigned today in municipal court after reports said as one was being chased by police in a car, the other tried to cut officers off in an ATV.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $15,000 for both Allen May, 18, and Wesley May, 19, of Youngstown. They are charged with fleeing and eluding.

Reports said police tried to pull over a car driven by Wesley May about 3:50 p.m. Friday at Rush Boulevard and East Lucius Avenue on the South Side because he has a suspended license. Instead of pulling over, the car pulled in a nearby drive, backed up almost hitting the police car and drove away at a high rate of speed.

As the officers gave chase, reports said they spotted an ATV driven by Allen May that got in between the police car and Wesley May, cutting police off from catching Wesley May. He wound up getting away and the chase was terminated, reports said.

Reports said a second cruiser joined the pursuit and shortly after it was called off Allen May appeared in front of that officer and almost collided head on with him. Allen May then ran away and he could not be found, reports said.

Both were arrested over the weekend, but reports did not say where they were arrested. They spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail.