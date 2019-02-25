Average US price of gas jumps 10 cents per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.44.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump follows a rise in crude oil costs.

Lundberg said the price at the pump is 15 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The average price in Ohio is $2.351, with the Youngstown/Warren area seeing $2.333 per gallon.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.38 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.03 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.04.

Virginia’s Fairfax compares himself to lynching victims

RICHMOND, Va.

Embattled Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax compared himself to Jim Crow-era lynching victims in a surprise speech Sunday, as he resists widespread calls to resign prompted by allegations of sexual assault.

Fairfax strongly defended himself and lashed out at his critics from his rostrum in the state Senate as the 2019 legislative session was coming to a close.

“I’ve heard much about anti-lynching on the floor of this very Senate, where people were not given any due process whatsoever, and we rue that,” Fairfax said, referencing legislation the General Assembly passed expressing “profound regret” for lynchings in Virginia between 1877 and 1950.

When he finished his five-minute impromptu speech, stunned senators sat in awkward silence.

Maduro opponents boost military rhetoric in crisis

CUCUTA, Colombia

Opposition leader Juan Guaido has called on the international community to consider “all options” to resolve Venezuela’s crisis, a dramatic escalation in rhetoric that echoes comments from the Trump administration hinting at potential U.S. military involvement.

Guaido’s comments came after a tumultuous Saturday that saw President Nicolas Maduro’s forces fire tear gas and buckshot on activists trying to deliver humanitarian aid in violent clashes that left two people dead and some 300 injured.

For weeks, the U.S. and regional allies had been amassing emergency food and medical kits on Venezuela’s borders in anticipation of carrying out a “humanitarian avalanche” by land and sea to undermine Maduro’s rule.

Sheriff: 2 bodies recovered from plane crash site

ANAHUAC, Texas

A southeast Texas sheriff said Sunday that two bodies have been recovered at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed into a coastal bay. All three people aboard the Flight 3591 died, according to the plane’s owner.

Crews continued to search for the third body at Trinity Bay, about 35 miles east of Houston, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said at a Sunday news conference with officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI.

The plane’s owner, Atlas Air, issued a statement Sunday confirming the deaths, adding that its “primary focus is working to provide the families of those affected with care and support.” Atlas was operating the flight for Amazon when it crashed Saturday afternoon near the small town of Anahuac.

