Agenda Tuesday

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., Columbiana High School media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, board meeting, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Springfield Township trustees, special meeting regarding budget, 1 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, administrative office, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Suite 101, Warren.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., Harriet T. Upton room, administration building, 105 High St. NE.

