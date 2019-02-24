Venezuela’s Guaido will meet Pence in Bogota on Monday

CUCUTA, Colombia

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he will meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at a meeting Monday of regional diplomats.

The emergency meeting of foreign ministers from the so-called Lima Group of mostly conservative Latin American nations was organized to discuss Venezuela’s crisis. It will take place in Colombia’s capital of Bogota.

Guaido, who the U.S. and some 50 nations recognize as Venezuela’s rightful leader, spoke from Colombian city of Cucuta alongside President Ivan Duque after a day of deadly clashes with security forces blocking the entry of humanitarian aid amassed on three of Venezuela’s borders.

While insisting he wouldn’t give up in his fight to deliver the aid, he didn’t ask supporters to continue risking their lives and make another attempt to break the barricades set up by President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government.

But he did make one more appeal to troops to join the opposition’s fight for power.

N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong Un on train to summit

DANDONG, China

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un was on a train today to Vietnam for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, state media confirmed.

Kim was accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, who has been a key negotiator in talks with the U.S., and Kim Yo Jong, the leader’s sister, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Late Saturday, an Associated Press reporter saw a green and yellow train similar to one used in the past by Kim cross into the Chinese border city of Dandong via a bridge.

The Trump-Kim meeting is slated for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.

Their first summit last June in Singapore ended without substantive agreements on the North’s nuclear disarmament and triggered a monthslong stalemate in negotiations as Washington and Pyongyang struggled with the sequencing of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament and the removal of U.S.-led sanctions against the North.

Sheriff: Remains found in jetliner crash near Houston

HOUSTON

A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with three people aboard disintegrated after crashing Saturday into a bay east of the city, according to a Texas sheriff.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told the Houston Chronicle that police had found human remains at the site of the crashn.

Witnesses told emergency personnel that the twin-engine plane “went in nose first,” leaving a debris field three-quarters of a mile long in Trinity Bay, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.

Witnesses said they heard the plane’s engines surging and that the craft turned sharply before falling into a nosedive, Hawthorne said.

Aerial footage shows emergency personnel walking along a spit of marshland flecked by debris that extends into the water.

Buffett encourages investors to bet on American economy

OMAHA, Neb.

Billionaire Warren Buffett says the company he built through decades of acquisitions continues to perform well even though he hasn’t found any major deals at attractive prices recently.

Buffett released his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders Saturday. He wrote that investors should continue betting on the American economy because Berkshire has prospered by doing so, but that they shouldn’t forget about the rest of the world.

“There are also many other countries around the world that have bright futures. About that, we should rejoice: Americans will be both more prosperous and safer if all nations thrive,” Buffett wrote. “At Berkshire, we hope to invest significant sums across borders.”

Buffett’s letter is always well-read in the business world because of his remarkable track record, his habit of dissecting the economy or other topics and his talent for explaining complicated subjects in plain language.

But in recent years he has simplified his letters and focused mostly on Berkshire’s businesses. The sage advice and wit that used to make Buffett’s letters must-read publications is now reserved mostly for the company’s annual meeting and interviews.

Brown pledges to be most pro-union 2020 candidate if he runs

LAS VEGAS

Democrat Sherrod Brown is bringing his pro-worker message to Las Vegas casino workers who are members of what’s considered Nevada’s most powerful labor union.

Brown is eyeing a run for the White House in 2020 and said Saturday that if he runs, he’ll be the most pro-union candidate in the field.

His visit with members of the Culinary Union on Saturday kicked off his trip to the early Western caucus state.

The Ohio senator is the first potential contender to hold an event with the heavily Latino-union though other potential and announced 2020 contenders have had private meetings with union leaders in recent months.

Brown was also scheduled to meet with Nevada Democrats at a brewery in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

Georgia students face discipline for sharing tainted food

ATLANTA

Five Georgia middle school students face disciplinary action for sharing drug-tainted food with other students on Valentine’s Day.

WSB-TV reports Fulton County School officials said Friday the students could eventually be suspended or expelled while school officials determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Investigators say THC was found in a food sample taken from Sandtown Middle School where students were sent to the hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said tests showed THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, was found in one of the samples that “has the appearance of cereal.”

School officials said 28 students were sickened and taken to hospitals. At the time, the students reported feeling shortness of breath and other reactions after eating food or candy.

There’s still no word on who made the edibles.

Special unit to move mental patients under consideration in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Overhauling how South Carolina handles mental patients who must be brought to hospitals under the order of a doctor or a court is a more difficult problem than they expected, a group of senators said.

Sen. Marlon Kimpson began working on the bill in fall, just weeks after two mental-health patients drowned in the back of a locked police van while being moved during Hurricane Florence.

But the piecemeal system put into place 60 years ago to move at most a few thousand patients between massive mental intuitions is broken as county sheriff’s offices bear most of the burden of crisscrossing the state with an estimated 15,000 patients a year.

The latest idea discussed at a subcommittee meeting was creating an expanded police unit under the Department of Mental Health, based in several regions across South Carolina. Those officers would be in a Therapeutic Transport Unit, specially trained to deal with people suffering from a mental crisis.

The unit likely would include a mental-health professional to assess if patients are a danger to themselves or the public and need to be restrained or locked away, or if they can be taken unrestrained or even by a family member to treatment.

Associated Press