Trump: EU trade talks key to outcome on auto tariffs
WASHINGTON
President Donald Trump says that tariffs on imported vehicles from Europe are something “we certainly think about” and suggested that a final decision will hinge on the United States and the European Union reaching a trade deal in the coming months. Trump was asked about the prospect for the auto tariffs last week before a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
Staff/wire reports
