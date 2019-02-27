Trump: EU trade talks key to outcome on auto tariffs


February 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says that tariffs on imported vehicles from Europe are something “we certainly think about” and suggested that a final decision will hinge on the United States and the European Union reaching a trade deal in the coming months. Trump was asked about the prospect for the auto tariffs last week before a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Staff/wire reports

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000