Trees downed by high winds close state Route 534


February 24, 2019 at 4:36p.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that state Route 534 is closed between U.S. Route 224 and Hoyle Road because of downed trees. Motorists are urged to avoid that area.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000