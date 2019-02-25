STORM UPDATE: Route 534 reopens; wind advisory remains till 7 a.m. Monday


February 24, 2019 at 5:17p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

State Route 534 between US Route 224 and Hoyle Road has reopened after being closed several hours for cleanup from damage from a severe wind storm that swept through the area earlier today.

About 9,000 people remain out of power in the Mahoning Valley, and a National Weather Service advisory for wind gusts up to 60 mph remains in effect for Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties until 7 a.m. Monday.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000