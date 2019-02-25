STORM UPDATE: Route 534 reopens; wind advisory remains till 7 a.m. Monday

YOUNGSTOWN

State Route 534 between US Route 224 and Hoyle Road has reopened after being closed several hours for cleanup from damage from a severe wind storm that swept through the area earlier today.

About 9,000 people remain out of power in the Mahoning Valley, and a National Weather Service advisory for wind gusts up to 60 mph remains in effect for Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties until 7 a.m. Monday.