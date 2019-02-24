METRO DIGEST || Record donations at Thiel

Record donations

GREENVILLE, PA.

Thiel College received a record-setting 456 donations in 24 hours on the way to raising nearly $200,000 for The Thiel Fund with its one-day online fundraising campaign last Thursday, according to a college news release.

The college asked alumni, community members and friends of the college to make contributions. The campaign’s theme, “Take the Plunge” was lived out when a video of Matt Batt, class of 1987, director of The Thiel Fund, jumping into the icy waters of Pymatuning Lake was released to the public once the donor goal of 250 was met. The event raised $189,865 and has raised more than $750,000 the last five years.

Teen takes car

CAMPBELL

A 17-year-old teen who took off in a car from Churchill Motors in Liberty with three of his siblings in the vehicle at about 2:27 p.m. Saturday was arrested by Campbell police in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza at about 2:55 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Campbell police, responding to a request for help from Liberty police, said they spotted the car at about 2:52 p.m. and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Two of the siblings had already gotten out of the car; and a third sibling was in the car at the time of the arrest, authorities said.