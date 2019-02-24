Pork products recalled

Staff report

WASHINGTON

Bellisio Foods, a Jackson, Ohio, establishment, is recalling approximately 173,376 pounds of frozen pork entree products that may be contaminated with pieces of glass or hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

The frozen, not ready-to-eat boneless pork rib patties were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018, to Feb. 15, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals boneless pork rib shaped patty with BBQ sauce & mashed potatoes” with best by dates of Dec.7, 2019, lot code 8341, Jan. 4, 2020, lot code 9004, Jan. 24, 2020, lot code 9024, or Feb. 15, 2020, lot code 9046, represented on the label.

The products have “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumers with questions can contact Krista Cummings, consumer affairs supervisor, Bellisio Foods at 855-871-9977.